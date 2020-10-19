Apple Launches 24-Hour Music Video Channel

Apple has stepped into the music video arena once dominated by MTV and YouTube.

Today (Monday, October 19th) Apple launched in the U.S. a free 24-hour music video channel.

It kicked off with a countdown of the top 100 all-time most streamed songs in the U.S. on Apple Music.

Apple Music launches a TV channel for music videos https://t.co/L3QySBGMBq pic.twitter.com/D9aVEUKjgA — The Verge (@verge) October 19, 2020

The channel will have exclusive new music videos and premieres, video blocks, and live shows.

They will also have live chat countdowns and guests.

You can find the music video channel on the Apple Music app and Apple TV app.

What do you think the #1 video would be?