Are The Foo Fighters Releasing A New Album Next Month?

David Grohl | Shutterstock

UK radio host Chris Moyles just dropped a HUGE bombshell – assuming the rumor is true. During Tuesday morning’s show, Moyles casually mentioned that the Foo Fighters have a new album coming out in March, “which I’m very much looking forward to.”

If true, that would be a big, big deal – the album would be the band’s first since the death of Taylor Hawkins last year, and hasn’t been mentioned by Dave Grohl or any band member in any official capacity.

Foo Fighters are releasing a new album in March, according to Radio X’s Chris Moyles https://t.co/qoT9gi8ucX pic.twitter.com/j6ijStvp9H — MusicRadar (@MusicRadar) February 7, 2023

The Foos are booked to headline a number of festivals this year but have yet to reveal who will replace Hawkins behind the drum kit.

