Atreyu | Shutterstock

Atreyu is hitting the pool with their new single “Drowning”. The band released the track on Friday, along with a music video that finds them taking a dip in a local swimming pool.

Atreyu says “Drowning” is meant to be cathartic: “To the five of us, this song is audio anti-depressants”. Atreyu will launch a European tour with Bullet For My Valentine and Jinjer this weekend.

