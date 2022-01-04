AWOLNATION Announces Covers Album

Shutterstock

AWOLNATION are setting “Sail” on a new adventure: a covers album!

Frontman Aaron Bruno shared the news in an Instagram post.

“I’ve always wanted to do a covers record full of fun and surprises, so I did just that, and it’s finally coming out … first single this month,” Bruno wrote on Instagram.

“I reached out to different artists and friends to sing on it, and most agreed to join haha !,” Bruno added. “Can anyone guess who’s on it ? Or which songs I chose ??? Oh, and a new original album to follow.”

What would you like to hear on this covers album from AWOLNATION? Who do you think is going to be a part of this project?