Awolnation is Coming to Salt Lake!

Headlining tour kicks off in February

Awolnation has announced they’ll be touring on their new album, “Here Come the Runts” on February 2nd. No doubt you’ve heard their new single, “Passion” all over X96 over the last few weeks. Awolnaiton played the 2016 X96 Toyota Big Ass Show at USANA alongside The Offspring and Death Cab For Cutie. You can check out that photo album here.

They will be performing at The Complex on March 7th. Tickets went on sale today and you can buy them here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>