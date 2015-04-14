BASH Interview – The Airborne Toxic Event

Mikel Jollett of BASH band ‘The Airborne Toxic Event‘ gave the RFH crew a jingle to talk about everything from life to upcoming projects and concerts including, of course, the X-96 Toyota Big Ass Show on May 8th! Give it a listen and buy your tickets to BASH 2015! This week only, for every ticket you buy, you get a free ticket to the ‘Plain White T’s’ concert Friday, April 17 at Club at 50 West! Buy two tickets at any Graywhale location and get a free Big Ass Mug!

