Interviews

BASH Interview – The Airborne Toxic Event

Posted on

at the "Going The Distance" Los Angeles Premiere, Chinese Theater, Hollywood, CA. 08-23-10

Mikel Jollett of BASH band ‘The Airborne Toxic Event‘ gave the RFH crew a jingle to talk about everything from life to upcoming projects and concerts including, of course, the X-96 Toyota Big Ass Show on May 8th! Give it a listen and buy your tickets to BASH 2015! This week only, for every ticket you buy, you get a free ticket to the ‘Plain White T’s’ concert Friday, April 17 at Club at 50 West! Buy two tickets at any Graywhale location and get a free Big Ass Mug!

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

114.4K
1
Life

50 Alternative Songs From The '90s You Should Never Forget

37.5K
Life

Hey, Did They Just Say "Utah" In That Song?

11.0K
Life

Video | Radio From Hell: Sting Interview

10.0K
News

24 One-Hit Wonders from the 90’s That Should Never Be Forgotten

8.2K
Life

Video | X96 Lounge X: The 1975 “Nana”

7.7K
Life

20 Best Alarm Clock Songs

7.1K
Life

25 Songs of Rebellion

5.8K
Life

Photos: X96 Toyota Big Ass Show 2016

5.7K
Life

Video | Radio From Hell: A Tale of a Saddened Doggy

4.9K
Life

Video | Lounge X: Blue October “Hate Me”

4.8K
Life

Video | Radio From Hell: South Jordan’s Mayor Accepts His Boner

4.5K
Life

10 Best Songs on the 10 Best Soundtracks

To Top