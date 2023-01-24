Beck, Lumineers, and More Playing Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

Willie Nelson | Shutterstock

Music legend Willie Nelson turns 90 this year, and many stars will be turning out to celebrate! Beck, The Lumineers, Sheryl Crow, and Nathaniel Rateliff are among the acts performing at an upcoming two-night event honoring Nelson.

The two shows, called “Long Story Short,” will take place at Hollywood Bowl on Nelson’s birthday, April 29, and then on April 30.

Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, and many more will perform at two concerts celebrating Willie Nelson’s birthday. The insane guest list also includes Beck, Chris Stapleton, Leon Bridges, Margo Price, and Sturgill Simpson: https://t.co/c24aYrQBtI @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/DsDTESdRBz — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 24, 2023

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends, and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson said in a statement. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Tickets for the shows go on sale on January 28.

More X96 Music News