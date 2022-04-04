Bill Frost on TV for April 4th, 2022

The Invisible Pilot (Docuseries, Monday April 4, HBO/HBO Max)
Benjamin Franklin (Docuseries, Monday April 4, PBS)
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off (Documentary, Tuesday April 5, HBO/HBO Max)
all the
The Hardy Boys (Season 2, Wednesday April 6, Hulu)
Tokyo Vice (New Series, Thursday April 7, HBO Max)
All the Old Knives (Movie, Friday April 8, Prime Video)
Metal Lords (Movie, Friday April 8, Netflix)
Woke (Season 2, Friday April 8, Hulu)
Portals to Hell (Season 3, Saturday April 9, Travel Channel)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.