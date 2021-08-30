Bill Frost on TV for August 30th, 2021

Only Murders In the Building (New Series, Tuesday Aug. 31, Hulu)
Dug Days (New Series, Wednesday Sept. 1, Disney+)
A.P. Bio (Season 4, Thursday Sept. 2, Peacock)
Q Force (New Series, Thursday Sept. 2, Netflix)
What We Do In the Shadows (Season 3, Thursday Sept. 2, FX/Hulu)
Cinderella (Movie, Friday Sept. 3, Prime Video)
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles (Special, Friday Sept. 3, Disney+)
Bitchin’: The Sound & Fury of Rick James (Documentary, Friday Sept. 3, Showtime)
Billions (Season 5 Pt. 2, Sunday Sept. 5, Showtime)
American Crime Story: Impeachment (Season 3, Tuesday Sept. 7, FX/Hulu)
Lucifer (Season 6, Friday Sept. 10, Netflix)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Season 2, Sunday Sept. 12, Bravo)
