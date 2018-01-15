Bill Frost on TV for January 15th, 2018

Black Lightning (Series Debut, Tuesday Jan 16, The CW)
American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace (Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday Jan 17, FX)
Corporate (Series Debut, Wednesday Jan 17, Comedy Central)
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams (New Series, Amazon Prime)
Counterpart (Series Debut, Sunday Jan 21, Starz)
The Resident (Series Debut, Sunday Jan 21, Fox)
