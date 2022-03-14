Bill Frost on TV for March 14th, 2022

Secrets of the Chippendales Murders (New Docuseries, Monday March 14, A&E)
Bad Vegan (New Docuseries, Wednesday March 16, Netflix)
DMZ (New Series, Thursday March 17, HBO Max)
Minx (New Series, Thursday March 17, HBO Max)
Welcome to Flatch (New Series, Thursday March 17, Fox/Hulu)
Deep Water (Movie, Friday March 18, Hulu)
Cheaper by the Dozen (Movie, Friday March 18, Disney+)
Life & Beth (New Series, Friday March 18, Hulu)
Human Resources (New Series, Friday March 18, Netflix)
WeCrashed (New Series, Friday March 18, Apple TV+)
Call the Midwife (Season 11, Sunday March 20, PBS)
