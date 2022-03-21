Bill Frost on TV for March 21st, 2022

Bloods (Season 2, Wednesday March 23, Hulu)
Atlanta (Season 3, Thursday March 24, FX/Hulu)
Halo (New Series, Thursday March 24, Paramount+)
WWE Evil (New Docuseries, Thursday March 24, Peacock)
Bridgerton (Season 2, Friday March 25, Netflix)
Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (Documentary, Friday March 25, Disney+)
The 94th Annual Academy Awards (Special, Sunday March 27, ABC)
