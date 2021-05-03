Bill Frost on TV for May 3rd, 2021

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (New Series, Tuesday May 4, Disney+)
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (New Docuseries, Wednesday May 5, Netflix)
From Cradle to Stage (New Docuseries, Thursday May 6, Paramount+)
That Damn Michael Che (New Series, Thursday May 6, HBO Max)
Dark Side of the Ring (Season 3, Thursday May 6, Vice)
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (Season 2, Friday May 7, Apple TV+)
Shrill (Season 3, Friday May 7, Hulu)
Jupiter’s Legacy (New Series, Friday May 7, Netflix)
Ziwe (New Series, Sunday May 9, Showtime)
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.