Bill Frost TV for November 11th, 2019

The Mandalorian (New Series, Tuesday Nov 12, Disney+)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (New Series, Tuesday Nov 12, Disney+)
The Imagineering Story (New Series, Tuesday Nov 12, Disney+)
Forky Asks a Question (New Series, Tuesday Nov 12, Disney+)
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago (Standup Special, Tuesday Nov 12, Netflix)
The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park (Doc Series, Wednesday Nov 13, AMC/Sundance)
Baroness Von Sketch Show (Watch Harder, Thursdays, IFC)
Dollface (New Series, Friday Nov 15, Hulu)
I’m With the Band: Nasty Cherry (New Series, Friday Nov 15, Netflix)
The Crown (Season 3, Sunday Nov 17, Netflix)
Ray Donovan (Season 7, Sunday Nov 17, Showtime)
