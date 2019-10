Deon Cole: Cole Hearted (Standup Special, Tuesday Oct 8, Netflix)

Nancy Drew (New Series, Wednesday Oct 9, The CW)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Movie, Friday Oct 11, Netflix)

The College Admissions Scandal (Movie, Saturday Oct 12, Lifetime)

The Banana Splits Movie (Movie, Saturday Oct 12, Syfy)

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.