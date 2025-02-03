Billy Idol’s Best Collaborations: Slash to Miley Cyrus

Shutterstock

Billy Idol’s Best Collaborations: From Miley to Stevens

Billy Idol, the sneering, spike-haired punk who became an MTV legend, has always thrived on collaboration. While his partnership with guitarist Steve Stevens remains the backbone of his sound, Idol has worked with artists across genres, from pop stars to metal legends. Here’s a look at his most notable collaborations.

9. “Rebel Yell” with Scooter (1996, Remix Version)

Remix Album: Wicked! (1996)

Billy Idol’s influence reached the Eurodance scene when German group Scooter remixed “Rebel Yell.” The high-energy, rave-friendly version was divisive, but it introduced Idol’s music to a new club-going audience.

8. “White Wedding” (Live) with Slash (2008)

Live Collaboration: Various performances

Idol and Slash have teamed up onstage multiple times, with their 2008 performance of “White Wedding” standing out. Slash’s bluesy guitar flourishes gave the song extra grit, while Idol’s snarling vocals made it clear he hadn’t lost his punk edge.

7. “To Be a Lover” (Remix) with Moby (1993)

Original Album: Whiplash Smile (1986)

Remix Release Date: 1993

Moby, a longtime Billy Idol fan, reimagined Whiplash Smile’s “To Be a Lover” as an electronic remix. Keeping Idol’s distinct vocals intact, the remix modernized the song for the ’90s dance scene, bridging Idol’s rock roots with electronic experimentation.

6. “Warrior” with Scandal & Patty Smyth (1984, Unreleased Version)

Original Release: Warrior (Scandal, 1984)

Unreleased Version: Featuring Billy Idol

Before Patty Smyth’s definitive take on “The Warrior” became a hit, Idol was reportedly involved in early recordings of the track. His punk delivery would have given the song a grittier feel, though the final version leaned toward polished ’80s rock.

5. “Rat Race” with Twisted Sister (1985)

Album: Come Out and Play

Release Date: 1985

Idol made a guest appearance on Twisted Sister’s Come Out and Play, lending his trademark snarl to “Rat Race.” His involvement reinforced his ties to the glam-metal scene, adding an extra layer of rebellion to the track.

4. “Dancing With Myself” – Generation X (1979) & Nouvelle Vague (2010)

Original Album: Kiss Me Deadly (Generation X, 1981)

Notable Collaboration: Nouvelle Vague (2010)

Originally recorded with Generation X, “Dancing With Myself” became an MTV-era anthem when Idol reworked it as a solo artist. In 2010, he teamed up with French band Nouvelle Vague, known for bossa nova-style covers of punk classics, giving the song a dreamy, acoustic reimagining.

3. “Rebel Yell” (Live) with Miley Cyrus (2016)

Live Collaboration: Various concert performances

Idol has joined Miley onstage multiple times for high-energy performances of “Rebel Yell.” Their duet blends his rugged rock grit with her powerhouse vocals, transforming the classic into an explosive live anthem.

2. “Night Crawling” with Miley Cyrus (2020)

Album: Plastic Hearts

Release Date: 2020

Cyrus channeled her rock influences on Plastic Hearts, enlisting Idol for this dark, synth-driven track. Their contrasting yet complementary vocals give “Night Crawling” a sharp, rebellious edge, proving Idol’s snarling punk energy is just as potent decades after his ’80s heyday.

1. Billy Idol & Steve Stevens – The Eternal Partnership

Album: Rebel Yell (1983) and multiple others

Notable Tracks: “White Wedding,” “Eyes Without a Face,” “Rebel Yell”

Steve Stevens has been Idol’s right-hand man for decades, shaping his signature sound with blistering guitar work. His mix of punk energy and technical prowess helped elevate Idol’s biggest hits. Their creative chemistry remains one of the most enduring partnerships in rock.

Final Snarl

Billy Idol’s collaborations highlight his adaptability and lasting influence. Whether trading vocals with Miley Cyrus or shredding alongside Steve Stevens, he continues to prove that his punk spirit transcends generations and genres.

