blink-182 is Back as You Remember Them

Photo Credit: Jack Bridgland Courtesy of Columbia Records

blink-182 have reunited

There has been speculation for a while now that blink-182 would return. In returning, it basically meant that Tom DeLonge would reunite with Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker and write more of the anthems that we have been singing along to for years, even if you couldn’t sing all that well. And…they are. blink-182 has announced that Tom and Mark and Travis have reunited. This comes a little over a year after Mark beat cancer and has continued to be cancer free, thankfully.

While Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio did a fine job in blink-182’s second chair after Tom departed the group in 2015, his voice didn’t have the same contrast that Mark and Tom could play off each other in a pseudo call-and-response chemistry.

blink-182 got started nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage. They have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, “No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than ‘blink-182’.”

While ‘blink-182’ have already racked up more than their fair share of platinum records and blockbuster singles, they are looking forward to their 10th studio album. With Delonge back after nearly a decade, fans can expect that electric on-stage magic that the trio has delivered over the years. With their new album due in 2023, ‘blink-182’ is stoked to be facing their future together.

New music coming from blink-182

This Friday, we will get to hear the first track from their upcoming album, “Edging” this Friday, October 14th. It marks the first time in a decade that Mark, Tom, and Travis have been in the studio together. I have heard the song and, for me, it sounds like something from the “Take Off Your Pants and Jacket” era, otherwise known as 2001. Ways we are from those days, indeed. You can hear a little of it in the clip below (it’s NSFW unless you work in a prison or Hot Topic, probably).

blink-182 have announced a world tour

blink-182 has also announced a reunion tour, which will not be making its way to Salt Lake City. You’ll have to travel to catch these shows. It seems that Denver will be the closest the tour will get to us. Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, October 17th on blink-182.com.

blink-182’s North America Tour Schedule

*With Support from Turnstile

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre*

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena*

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena*

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center*

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium*

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena*

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center*

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

Jun 27 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena*

Jun 29 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena*

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena*

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena*

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena*

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center*

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena*

