blink-182 Fan Makes LEGO Replica of ‘All The Small Things’ Video

A blink-182 fan has created a LEGO replica of the band’s “All the Small Things” video!

The set includes band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLong, and Travis Barker along with an airplane and characters from the video, Banana Dude and Angry Man.

Blink 182 (All the Small Things) lego set! 10,000 vites and we can get it made! @blink182 #blink182https://t.co/qRYVihqroe — Overwolf Gil (@GilTovly) February 24, 2022

While not officially a LEGO set, you can go check out the creation over the company’s Ideas page, which allows users to submit their own designs.

“All the Small Things” is considered blink-182’s most successful single from ‘Enema of the State.’

Do you think LEGO should release sets based on rock bands? What other blink-182 video should get a LEGO makeover?