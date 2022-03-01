News

blink-182 Fan Makes LEGO Replica of ‘All The Small Things’ Video

Posted on

A blink-182 fan has created a LEGO replica of the band’s “All the Small Things” video!

The set includes band members Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLong, and Travis Barker along with an airplane and characters from the video, Banana Dude and Angry Man.

While not officially a LEGO set, you can go check out the creation over the company’s Ideas page, which allows users to submit their own designs.

“All the Small Things” is considered blink-182’s most successful single from ‘Enema of the State.’

Do you think LEGO should release sets based on rock bands? What other blink-182 video should get a LEGO makeover?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top