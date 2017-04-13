Boner Fight for April 13th, 2017

BONER CANDIDATE #1: OFFICER, WILL YOU MAKE SURE MY HOUSE IS OKAY?

A Florida man who asked deputies to make sure there wasn’t an invader inside his home was arrested when they discovered marijuana plants instead. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded Saturday to the North Fort Myers home of Nathan Stone, 23, who called to report that his house appeared to have been targeted by a break-in. Deputies said Stone appeared visibly frightened when they arrived and he asked them to go inside his house first to make sure there weren’t any remaining burglars.The sheriff’s office said the deputies agreed to Stone’s request and went inside to discover he was using his home as a marijuana grow house, with cannabis plants discovered in the living room, bathroom and a bedroom. Stone and an 18-year-old girl were arrested and charged with marijuana producing, marijuana possession over 20 grams and related charges. The arrest report said a gun was apparently stolen in the break-in that led to Stone calling the sheriff’s office.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THAT’S ILLEGAL? WHO KNEW?

A woman named Carol Bowditch was arrested after a USB stick was found on her property containing several videos, made between 2011 and 2014, of Bowditch fornicating with dogs. Officers had been tipped off about Bowditch because images from an orgy in which she performed for men with animals had been circulating on a bestiality forum. In her defense, she did not know any of this was illegal. The Mirror reports that Bowditch, a 64-year-old rudely described as a “pensioner,” had oral and vaginal sex with a St Bernard, black Labrador and an Alsatian. Though the morality of bestiality is questionable enough to keep most from engaging in it, the act is technically legal in some states in the US. Not so in England, much to Bowditch’s surprise. The prosecutor against Bowditch, Victoria Rose, described the extreme images found on the USB to the court and asserted Bowditch admitted freely to committing bestiality: “Those images portrayed persons committing penetrative sexual acts with dogs. Also included were images of this defendant herself carrying out sexual activity. “Included was an eight minute and 59 seconds video of Mrs Bowditch engaging in vaginal and oral sex with a St Bernard dog named Oscar. When the defendant was interviewed she admitted she had penetrative sex with dogs. “She accepted it had taken place over several years. She was unaware it was illegal.” Bowditch did plead guilty to having “37 extreme pornographic images” and the man who resides with her, Daniel Galloway, admitted to “aiding and abetting” Bowditch in her sexual crime. Galloway was also charged with making and distributing child pornography, though he has not yet been sentenced.

