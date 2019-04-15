Boner Fight for April 15th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: JUST ANOTHER DAY AT THE WALMART

A Wisconsin man and his mother face multiple charges after an incident at a local Walmart that involved nudity, theft and karate, police said. Eau Claire officers responded to the big box store just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night after getting a call about a woman and her dog stealing items from the store. When officers arrived at the Walmart they found 46-year-old Lisa Smith screaming at the entrance and trying to catch her dog “Bo,” according to police. The woman’s son, 25-year-old Benny Vann, was also allegedly contributing to the chaos.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES YOU NEED A GUN WHEN YOU CHANGE A BABIES DIAPER

A man with a loaded gun in a diaper bag shot himself and his daughter while changing his daughter’s diaper in a vehicle in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, police said. CNN affiliates report the incident happened Saturday afternoon, either at or near a Chuck E. Cheese’s pizza parlor in the Birmingham suburb. The father, who was not identified, was in the back seat of a vehicle changing the girl’s diaper, and the gun went off as he picked up or reached inside the bag, which was sitting on the floorboard, Vestavia Hills Police Department spokesman Capt. Johnny Evans said. After the gun went off, the bullet traveled through the adult’s leg and then the child’s leg before lodging in the man’s chest, Evans said. The child is going to be OK. Her father is in serious condition, he said.

Read More