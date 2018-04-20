Boner Fight for April 20th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: ONCE AGAIN, ORRIN’S DOING UTAH PROUD

Sen. Orrin Hatch said this week he was fine allowing babies on the Senate floor, but then he asked a follow-up question of his own. What, he mused, would happen “if there are 10 babies on the floor of the Senate?” That quote, nabbed by an Associated Press reporter just off the Senate floor, triggered the kind of storm that could fill a lot of diapers. Hatch, 84, was responding to a proposal he supported to allow Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who is the first senator to give birth while in office, to bring children under the age of 1 onto the Senate floor during votes and even breastfeed there.

Boner Candidate #2: WHY DO WE SAY THAT POLITICIANS HAVE NO INTEGRITY?

The man who once labeled him “Lyin’ Ted” and denigrated his wife’s appearance is now, in Cruz’s words, “doing what he was elected to do: disrupt the status quo.” As part of Time magazine’s annual tradition of influential people lauding other influential people, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) lavished President Donald Trump with praise, despite all of Trump’s attacks against him and his family during their bruising primary battle two years ago. In a short profile published Thursday for Time’s list of the 100 most influential people, Cruz wrote in glowing, lyrical terms about Trump’s presidency, calling the president “a flash-bang grenade thrown into Washington by the forgotten men and women of America.”