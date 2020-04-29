Boner Fight for April 29th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: BARE FACED AND STUPID

(CNN)When Vice President Mike Pence walked into the Mayo Clinic on Tuesday, he wasn’t wearing a face mask. Everyone else in the building was, according to reporters who were traveling with him. After all, it has been the policy at the renowned Rochester, Minnesota, facility since April 13. They even say they’ll provide one. Pence was told of the new rules before he visited, the clinic said on Twitter, a post that was subsequently deleted. “Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today,” they had written. But as he visited a blood and plasma donation center inside the building, Pence was bare-faced. Others in the room — including Dr. Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration head — wore coverings. The Mayo Clinic briefed Pence’s team in the last several days about the clinic’s policy requiring face masks, a person involved in planning the visit told CNN. The briefing came after the White House reached out last week about a potential visit. The person said when the clinic told the White House about the policy, it wasn’t clear whether Pence would wear a mask.

Boner Candidate #2: GOD HAS SPOKEN: GUILTY.

Televangelist Pat Robertson agreed that abortion and same-sex marriage are partly to blame for the novel coronavirus that has caused massive social and economic upheaval in the U.S. The 90-year-old Christian Broadcasting Network founder suggested that God won’t end the coronavirus pandemic until people “turn from their wicked ways.” “You confess your sins and forsake them. Then he heals the land. It’s not before,” he said on an episode of his show, “The 700 Club,” earlier this week. Robertson’s comments came during a segment in which he fields questions from viewers. On Monday, a viewer asked him about how a popular Bible verse, 2 Chronicles 7:14, applies to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The verse reads, “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” The viewer asked: “How can God heal our land and forgive the sins when abortion and same-sex marriage are laws and many people are anti-Israel. Doesn’t this prevent his healing and forgiveness?”

Robertson told the viewer, “You are right.”

