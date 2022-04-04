Boner Fight for April 4th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR ELECTED LEADERS CARE ABOUT YOU…UNLESS YOU HAVE DIABETES.

On Thursday, all four of Utah’s representatives in the House voted against the bill that would cap the price of insulin.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: ONCE AGAIN, I’D LIKE TO CONGRATULATE MYSELF FOR NOT WATCHING OR CARING ABOUT THE GRAMMY AWARDS.

Although there have been several allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, Louis CK still managed to win a Grammy for his album ‘Sincerely Louis CK’.

via Sky News