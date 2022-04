Boner Candidate #1: WHY MUST THEY ATTACK?

The university of Utah’s “Pride U” was defaced using duct tape and hate speech on the Trans Day of Visibility.

via Fox 13

Boner Candidate #2: PRO PEDOPHILE

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called Sen. Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Sen. Susan Collins and Sen. Mitt Romney, pedophiles after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court justice.

via Yahoo News