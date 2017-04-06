Boner Fight for April 6th, 2017

Come for every woman’s right to wear a swimsuit, and you’d best prepare to feel wrath as hot as the beach. Dana Duggan, a swimwear designer from Massachusetts who believes Amy Schumer shouldn’t wear a bathing suit, was dragged by a handful of wise women after she shared this opinion in the comments section of InStyle’s Instagram account. The magazine posted a photo of its May “beauty issue” cover, which features Schumer looking great in a white Ralph Lauren one-piece. “Come on now!” Duggan wrote under the account of her South Shore Swimwear brand. “You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit.” Oh, Ms. Duggan. Where to begin? Naturally, some of the mag’s followers were quick to clap back. One reminded Duggan that “swimwear is not just for women who are a size 2! She is a real woman with a real body. Bravo to @instylemagazine for showcasing her. She looks beautiful.”Another commenter wrote she feels sorry for anyone who dislikes the cover, as well as “all the other people you judge and shame for their bodies.” Duggan stood by her tone-deaf opinion in the comments, citing “freedom of speech” and adding that Schumer looks “like a pig.” Duggan started her swimwear business in the late 1990s, according to a 2012 profile in the Quincy, Massachusetts Patriot Ledger. Her Facebook page says her business is by appointment only, though it is not currently accepting appointments. As recently as 2015, she was sharing swimwear shopping advice for women with different body types in Boston magazine. Shocked that a swimwear designer would balk at any woman wearing a bathing suit ― much less a size 6-8 woman like Schumer ― we reached out to Duggan. As she requested we include that “The Huffington Post is the biggest piece of crap publication out there,” she stood by her words. “I appreciate the free press. It’s called Freedom of Speech,” she said. “I can have my opinion and you can have yours. I’m tired of the media and publications trying to push the FAT agenda. It’s not healthy and it’s not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?”

A Missouri girl who reported being raped by her boyfriend told a detective that her high school principal threatened them with in-school suspension to “get them to stop saying things about each other,” according to police. Richard Thomas, 37, of Jackson, was charged Monday with a misdemeanor count of failure to report abuse, neglect or death of a child younger than 18, The Southeast Missourian reported. School administrators are required by law to report suspicions of child abuse. Thomas didn’t return a phone message from The Associated Press on Wednesday, and no attorney is listed for him in online court records. He has been on paid administrative leave from the Perry County School District since September. The school board voted in December not to retain him as principal when his contract expires this summer. A police detective wrote in a probable cause statement that the girl told police on Aug. 30 that she had been raped by her boyfriend, also a student. The girl said she told Thomas about the alleged assault the previous week, and that in two separate discussions told Thomas the alleged perpetrator “did something to me I didn’t want to happen,” according to the detective’s statement. The girl said after going to police, she was summoned on Sept. 8 to an empty classroom. She said she was told to sit at one desk while Thomas and the alleged perpetrator sat facing her, the detective reported. The girl said Thomas asked her “question after question but interrupted her when she tried to answer and would not let her talk.” The girl said Thomas told her if she was placed in in-school suspension, “she would no longer have a boyfriend because she would not be able to see him,” the detective wrote. The male student told police that Thomas advised him and the girl to “stop with all the rape talk and just move on,” the probable cause statement said. The mother of the alleged perpetrator told police she, too, spoke with Thomas about the allegations against her son the week before the girl contacted police and again on Sept. 8, the detective wrote.

