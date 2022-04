Boner Candidate #1: FIVE YEARS OLD? PRIME MARRYING AGE.

A bill being introduced in Tennessee by the GOP would allow common-law marriage, eliminating age requirements and potentially covering up child sex abuse.

via WJHL

Boner Candidate #2: JUST LET THEM BELIEVE IT.

In the popular Reddit thread “Am I the Asshole?”, a woman is asking for support after telling her brother and her sister-in-law she would not cater to their religious beliefs by removing the dinosaur toys from her home.

via MSN