Boner Fight for April 9th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THAT DUDE IS WACK
This shocking video captures the moment a man slips something into a woman’s drink while it’s in her own hand. As the woman films a selfie video showing her dancing at a festival, the man approaches her from behind. In plain sight, and in front of other revellers, he appears to put an unknown item, suspected to be a pill, in the woman’s cup. The clip was posted on Twitter by Jaeda Sky, the friend of the targeted woman who can also be seen in the video. She wrote: ‘I’ll never understand how a dude can be so wack with no game and feel the need to be such a disgusting predator.
Boner Candidate #2: I GUESS THE WIND JUST BLEW IT IN THERE.
Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse. WPLG reported Kennecia Posey was one of two passengers in a car stopped by Fort Pierce police in late March. Police say an officer smelled marijuana and that, after searching the car, cocaine and marijuana in separate bags were found inside a purse Posey had on her lap. Authorities say they questioned Posey about the drugs. According to the police report, Posey responded: “It’s a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse.” Posey was charged with a felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanor count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.
