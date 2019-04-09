Boner Fight for April 9th, 2019

Candidate #1: MAMA, I’M GOING TO PEE!

As parents of toddlers know, nature doesn’t always call at the most convenient time. Brooke Johns was driving in Augusta, Georgia, when her 3-year-old son told her he was in urgent need of a bathroom. She pulled into a gas station parking lot, only to realize that they wouldn’t make it to the restroom. “He says, ‘Momma, I’m about to pee in my pants!'” Johns told CNN affiliate WRDW.

Johns was 34 weeks pregnant and couldn’t carry her son, Cohen, to the toilet. So she tried to cover her son up as best she could while he peed in the parking lot.

“He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go,” says the mom, who lives in Beech Island, South Carolina. But law enforcement wasn’t so sympathetic. A Richmond County Sheriff’s deputy witnessed the incident, which occurred March 29, and cited Johns for disorderly conduct.

Candidate #2: THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN

Two people were arrested Monday on charges that they vandalized a memorial dedicated to slaves and African-American workers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the university police said. The suspects, Nancy Rushton McCorkle, 50, and Ryan Francis Barnett, 31, face misdemeanor charges of vandalism and ethnic intimidation. Mr. Barnett also faces a misdemeanor charge of public urination. Efforts on Monday evening to reach Ms. McCorkle and Mr. Barnett by phone and through email were unsuccessful. The university police said they identified the suspects through video surveillance footage. The Unsung Founders Memorial was defaced with racial slurs and urine on March 31, and at least one of the vandals had ties to a group called Heirs to the Confederacy, the university said.

