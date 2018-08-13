Boner Fight for August 13th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: EATING IS A BASIC HUMAN RIGHT.

Police were called on a white man who purchased breakfast for an “Indigenous Elder” at an A&W fast food restaurant. Nick Driedger, the white man who had police called on him, told APTN News that the incident in Carston, Alberta was “clearly racist.” He recounted the woman asking the couple in line ahead of him for a meal. When it was his turn at the counter, he added a sandwich for the woman. “She just wanted a meal,” he explained. The worker who called police allegedly said that loitering concerns were the basis of a store policy to ban people buying meals for others. “I was furious,” he said. “I think it’s a basic human right to eat.” The worker also claimed the woman was “menacing.” “This is a little lady, maybe 100 pounds with a walker,” he estimated. “She couldn’t be menacing to anyone.”

Boner Candidate #2: A NEW LOW FOR OPIOID ABUSERS

It’s an all-time low for people trying to get high. Some are deliberately and intentionally harming their pets in order to get a prescription for opioids. According to a study by the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, people addicted to opioids are injuring their own pets, or even dogs not belonging to them, to satiate their opioid obsession. In response, CU Anschutz has created an online course for veterinarians to detect such cases. At Alameda East veterinarian hospital in Aurora, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald said this has been a problem for some time. He also said veterinarians are playing catch-up. There are safeguards at his clinic already in place for such abuse.

