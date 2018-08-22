Boner Fight for August 22nd, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: JUST WHO YOU WANT FOR YOUR COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR; SOMEONE WHO KNOWS NOTHING.

In a sweeping, one-hour meeting with The Salt Lake Tribune’s editorial board on Monday, the Salt Lake County Republican Party’s new communication director made claims about the LGBTQ community that the county health department described as “wildly inaccurate” and Equality Utah said are “deeply irresponsible.” Dave Robinson joined county GOP Chairman Scott Miller, who has been on the job for a little more than a month, for a conversation about where they see the party headed on issues ranging from water to land use and the LGBTQ community. Miller said he’s looking to make his party “relevant again” during his roughly nine-month term, noting that it has been “apathetic” in the past. In the future, he said, the party needs to work to represent the entire county and not just the “far right.”

Boner Candidate #2: YOUR HAIR IS UN-NATURAL

Video of a young black girl walking dejectedly out of a New Orleans area Catholic school in tears after being told her hair extensions violated school policy prompted thousands of social media comments Tuesday— many expressing puzzlement or outrage. Some accused Christ the King Middle School of racism, including social activist Shaun King on Twitter and rapper T.I. on Instagram. Sixth-grader Faith Fennidy’s brother Steven posted Facebook video showing her leaving school with relatives. Her braids are pulled back and hang slightly below the neckline. Fennidy’s post says there are practical reasons for the hair extensions.

