Boner Fight for August 27, 2020

BONER FIGHT

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS TRYING TO MAINTAIN ORDER WHEN NO ONE ELSE WOULD.

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” the Fox News host said.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson ignited widespread condemnation on Wednesday after he attempted to justify the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old accused of fatally shooting two protesters during demonstrations in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

“So are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?” he asked on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?”

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE VERY SORRY. HERE ARE SOME GROCERIES.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) raided the home of Azaria Hines last Tuesday, WSMV reports. The unclothed Hines was asleep on her sofa after a late shift when she heard a banging outside. When she realized the commotion was coming from officers, Hines later said, she asked them to hold on. Her calls were ignored. Body camera footage from the raid shows Hines attempting to ask the officers to wait while they break her door down with a battery ram, which occurred fewer than 30 seconds after they shouted warnings.

