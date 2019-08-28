Boner Fight for August 28th, 2019

Boner Candidate#1: DO ALABAMA REPUBLICANS HAVE ANY IDEA HOW OUR GOVERNMENT WORKS?

Alabama’s Republican Party is urging the state’s congressional delegation to begin the process of expelling freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from Congress. The state GOP supported a resolution calling for the congresswoman’s ouster at its summer meeting in Auburn this past weekend, according to Al.com. The committee reportedly approved the resolution on a voice vote after it was introduced by state Rep. Tommy Hanes. The resolution calls on Alabama’s congressional delegation to “proceed with the expulsion process in accordance to Article 1, Section 5 of the U.S. Constitution.” Omar, a Somali refugee who last year became one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, has sparked criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle over her comments about issues tied to U.S.-Israeli relations. The resolution backed by Alabama Republicans condemns Omar for what it calls her “disturbing record of using anti-Semitic language that includes alleging Jewish money is used to buy American influence regarding its policy toward Israel.” The state Republicans also voiced opposition to Omar’s public support of the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement that presses Israel on human rights issues in its conflict with the Palestinians and accused the congresswoman of engaging in “rhetoric that explicitly runs counter to American values and patriotism.” The resolution alleges Omar “dismissed” the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and “sympathized with a convicted terrorist” by pushing for “sentencing leniency.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I GUESS LARA THINKS THE LITTLE GUY IS NOT VERY MANLY.

Lara Spencer admits she “screwed up.” The “Good Morning America” host has apologized again — this time, live on the air — for laughing last week while reporting that 6-year-old Prince George enjoys taking ballet classes. “I screwed up. I did,” Spencer, 50, said on Monday’s show. “The comment I made about dance was insensitive. It was stupid, and I am deeply sorry.”

Spencer was widely criticized for her demeanor and remarks during a segment last week, when she reported that Prince George’s school curriculum includes ballet. “Prince William said, ‘George absolutely loves ballet.’ I have news for you, William. We’ll see how long that lasts,” Spencer, a mother of two, snipped at the time. She initially apologized on Instagram. On Monday’s show, Spencer said she since has spoken with “several members of the dance community” and has “learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.” Spencer interviewed three professional dancers — Robbie Fairchild of “Cats,” Travis Wall of “So You Think You Can Dance?” and Fabrice Calmels of The Joffrey Ballet in Chicago — for a piece that aired Monday.

A number of professional male dancers, including Wall, had shared angry videos online in response to Spencer’s initial comments about ballet, saying she had “added fuel to the fire to a massive problem in this country, which is bullying.” Read More