Boner Fight for December 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: PEOPLE ARE GONNA LOVE THIS.

It’s a Friday afternoon, and I’m finding myself watching a video of a guy who cemented his head inside a microwave. What? Welcome to 2017 everyone, where common sense no longer matters. In the video below, 22-year-old Jimmy “Jay” Swingler from the YouTube channel TGFbro put his head inside a bag in a microwave and… filled it with polyfilla. The incident took place in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, UK. Yeah, it’s really dumb. Yeah, it could have killed him. Yeah, it nearly did. In the video, Swingler said he was struggling to breath, leading his co-hosts to try to break him out of the microwave. Warning, the video does have some strong language and, if you needed reminding, please don’t try this yourself.

Boner Candidate #2: IF IT WORKS IT WORKS. IF IT DOESN’T IT DOESN’T.

The F.D.A. recently warned about the "deadly risks" of kratom, a botanical substance that has been marketed as a safe treatment for opioid withdrawal. More and more businesses promote unproven remedies under the guise of dietary supplements that are not regulated like drugs. Chris Beekman, whose company sells the dietary supplement Opiate Detox Pro, does not understand what all the fuss is about. "If it works, it works," Mr. Beekman, the owner of NutraCore Health Products, said in an interview. "If it doesn't, it doesn't." His customers, addicts trying to shake a dependence on opioids, can always get their money back, he said. Opiate Detox Pro's label says, "Opioid addiction ease," and the company's website claims, "Our ingredients are the most effective on the market for treating withdrawal symptoms." Mr. Beekman said he did not have scientific evidence to prove that the product worked, and would not be conducting research to buttress the company's claims.