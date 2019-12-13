Boner Fight for December 13th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: BUT RELIGIOUS LIBERTIES! RIGHT CHRIS STEWART?

A woman in Minnesota is suing two pharmacies, including CVS, for sex discrimination after she claims she was denied a morning-after pill. Andrea Anderson, a 39-year-old mother of five, said she was first refused the pill at her local pharmacy, Thrifty White Pharmacy in McGregor, according to a lawsuit filed in Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District on Tuesday. Anderson called in the prescription and just before she went to pick it up, she received a call from a pharmacist there who told her that he couldn’t fill the prescription because of his “personal beliefs,” the lawsuit claims. After complaining to the pharmacy’s owner, Anderson claimed she was told that this was not the first time the pharmacist, who also serves as a local pastor, refused a prescription. Yet her troubles didn’t end there, she and her lawyers say. When she tried a CVS that was located about 25 minutes away, she was allegedly told her prescription couldn’t be filled there either. The pharmacist at the CVS also tried to stop Anderson from obtaining it at a nearby Walgreens by allegedly telling her that they didn’t have it in stock, the lawsuit claims. Yet when Anderson called Walgreens “to double check,” she was told that the pharmacy did indeed have Ella and could fill her prescription. Read More

BONER CANDIDATE #2: SHE SAID, “SOMETHING’S UP WITH MY HUSBAND AND I HAVE TO LEAVE.”

A man with special needs is recovering after he says he was hit by a car in Ogden and the person drove off. Now his family is searching for the person responsible. Davey Elmer said he was walking to work down a sidewalk on 12th Street near Washington Boulevard a week ago Friday, when a woman driving a blue Ford 500 turned right out of a parking lot and ran over him. The 39-year old has autism, but his family explained Davey likes to lead an independent life. He lives at home, and takes public transportation to and from work where he’s a janitor at a special needs school. On Thursday evening, Davey sat in the living room at his family’s home, reading a Star Wars book. It’s one of his favorite things to do. He planned to leave and attend a holiday party with his girlfriend later that evening. Every time he leaves his house, Davey puts on a bright yellow reflective vest so that he’s easy to spot when he’s walking. He also makes sure he isn’t wearing headphones, and stays aware of his surroundings. Right now, Davey needs to be driven around, and his father helps him walk. Davey’s right foot is strapped into a Velcro boot, and his left leg has a brace on it under his jeans. Davey’s foot is swollen and bruised from being crushed, and his mother Micki Elmer said Davey may have torn a ligament in his leg. Davey said when he walked up to where the woman was turning right out of the parking lot, they looked at each other and he walked in front of the car. That’s when he said the woman pulled forward and ran into him. Read More