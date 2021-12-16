Boner Fight for December 16th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: DADDY DEATH SENTENCE DESANTIS STRIKES AGAIN

Florida governor and national disgrace, Ron DeSantis, has proudly unveiled legislation that would allow parents to sue schools for teaching ‘critical race theory.’ The bill is called the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees act, or the WOKE act.

via The Hill

Boner Candidate #2: I’D BETTER GET THIS MONEY INTO THE BANK WHERE IT’S SAFE.

A man in Delaware robbed an undisclosed amount of cash from a bank before trying to deposit the money in an ATM shortly afterwards.

via NBC News