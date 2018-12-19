Boner Fight for December 19th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: THE PERFECT DISGUISE FOR A PORCH PIRATE.

Amazon delivery driver stole packages from porches. NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A delivery driver for Amazon is facing five counts of theft after homeowners in North Salt Lake said they caught him stealing packages. Last week, a homeowner said he noticed a delivery driver acting suspiciously. “He was kind of hanging his head out the window, presumably looking for addresses,” the homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said. The homeowner then said the driver got out of an unmarked van with a box, went up to his house and swapped it for a package that was already on his porch.

Boner Candidate #2: IT SEEMS AMERICAN PREPARATORY ACADEMY WAS OPERATING BEYOND THE LAW.

Beyond the Books investigates an effort by charter school American Preparatory Academy to meet fire code that cost taxpayers an estimated $500,000. (Photo: KUTV) (KUTV) — American Preparatory Academy is in the middle of a lengthy, expensive legal battle that has cost Utah taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars, all thanks to what critics suggest is poor planning and a sense of entitlement. Beyond the Books investigates an effort by charter school American Preparatory Academy to meet fire code that cost taxpayers an estimated $500,000. (Photo: KUTV) It’s an undertaking that started in 2013, when APA started building a new campus in Draper. The fire marshal had warned the charter school that the site would require an emergency access road so fire trucks and ambulances could get to the kids if there was an emergency. According to the fire marshal, APA ignored the order.

