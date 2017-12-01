Boner Fight for December 1st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TAG! YOU’RE IT!

A film showing artists playing naked tag inside the gas chamber at a former Nazi concentration camp in Poland has outraged Holocaust survivor groups — and now they’re demanding answers from the country’s leader. The film “Game of Tag” was shot in 1999 by Artur Żmijewski at the former Stutthof camp, where 65,000 people were slaughtered, and exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Krakow in 2015. But the location at Stutthof, near Gdansk, was not known until this year after a visit by Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the BBC reported.

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT IS THE WORST NAME I CAN GIVE MY WIFI?

While it’s magnificent that you can connect to the internet while you’re soaring in a metal tube miles above ground, there are still shitheads who are going to use this modern wonder for evil. Most recently, a passenger aboard a flight from Nairobi to Istanbul created a Wi-Fi hotspot and named the network “bomb on board,” which prompted an emergency landing. The Turkish Airlines flight landed in Sudan after the suspicious Wi-Fi network was detected, Reuters reported, and resumed after the plane and all 100 passengers had gone through a security inspection. “Experts said the wi-fi network in question was created on board,” the airline told Reuters. “No irregularities were seen after security procedures were carried out, and passengers were brought back on the plane once boarding restarted.”

