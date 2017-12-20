Boner Fight for December 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ORIENTAL; I HATE IT.

A woman was thrown out of a Starbucks in Walnut Creek, California, earlier this month after she berated two Asian customers with racist insults. The patron verbally attacked Annie An, a Korean international college student, after she heard An conversing in Korean with her tutor Sean Lee. An caught some video of the incident on her phone and shared it on Facebook. In her post, An said that before she began recording, the woman told her, “This is America. Use English only.” Later the woman allegedly added, “I don’t want to hear foreign language.” “… Oriental. I hate it,” the woman can be heard saying in the video. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: JUST LEAVE ME ALONE.

A retired U.S. Army veteran says on consecutive nights, someone defaced his prized American flag and then attacked him, pouring gasoline on him in the process. “I don’t understand a single bit of it. I don’t,” said Tayler Kays, of Salt Lake City. “There’s no way you can explain the thought process of someone like that. No one can.” Kays uses his garage as a place to seek solace and collect his thoughts. Inside, there are several mementos that have deep personal meaning to him, he said, including a U.S. flag he received when he retired from Fort Bragg in 2012. On Friday night, someone went into Kays’ garage and spray-painted a profanity on his flag, he said. Then Saturday, Kays said he went out to his garage after hearing a noise. When he went inside, Kays was confronted by a man in front of him and then attacked from behind by another man, who wrapped wire around Kays’ neck, he said.

Read More]