Boner Fight for December 20th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1 WORK SEX

Have a thing for your married boss? A steamy supply-room hookup might not be so far-flung, thanks to a racy new dating service called Affair at Work. Launched last month, the Web site is designed to help married and taken employees “safely” cheat on their partners at the office. Here’s how it works: A wannabe cheater heads to the site’s homepage, where he or she can log in through an Instagram account, enter a co-worker crush’s handle and e-mail address, as well as his or her own. Then, the potential flame receives an e-mail declaring, “A co-worker wants to have an affair with you.” If they choose to go to the site — and happen to enter the other person’s Instagram handle and e-mail address — the two-timers get an e-mail breaking the good (?) news. “You both requested an affair with each other. Enjoy!” the service cheerily declares, along with their Instagram handles. That way, “you’ll know they’re into it before you even make a move,” the site’s founder, Mike, tells The Post. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: A DOMESTIC TERRORIST

State Rep. Matt Shea planned and participated in domestic terrorism against the United States before and during the armed takeover at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, an investigation commissioned by the Washington state House found. The 108-page report found that beginning in November 2015, Shea, working with militia leader Ammon Bundy, helped “in the planning and preparation” of the Malheur takeover, a six-week conflict in which dozens of armed protesters occupied the refuge in rural Eastern Oregon. The standoff ended after one protester was shot and killed and dozens were arrested. “Representative Shea, as a leader in the Patriot Movement, planned, engaged in and promoted a total of three armed conflicts of political violence against the United States Government in three states outside the state of Washington over a three-year period,” according to the report released Thursday. “In one conflict Representative Shea led covert strategic pre-planning in advance of the conflict.” Immediately after the report was released, Rep. J.T. Wilcox, the Republican minority leader of the House, said Shea “has been suspended from any role in the House Republican Caucus.” Read More