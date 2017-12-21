Boner Fight for December 21st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: RAPE KIT
Boner Candidate #3: THINGS ARE ROTTEN IN THE BIXBY SCHOOL DISTRICT
The superintendent of a school district in Oklahoma resigned on Tuesday amid allegations that a 16-year-old football player was sexually assaulted with a pool stick by his teammates during an event at the superintendent’s home, officials said. The teenager was attending a team function in Bixby, Okla., in September at the home of Robert Kyle Wood, the superintendent of Bixby Public Schools, when three teammates held the student down and a fourth teammate used a pool stick to sexually assault him, which caused “significant pain” and bleeding, according to an affidavit prepared by an investigator with the local district attorney’s office. A fifth teammate recorded video of the attack on his cellphone while other teammates watched and laughed, the affidavit said.
