Boner Fight for December 21st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: RAPE KIT

There was a local tattoo shop that recently posted on their Instagram a picture of the white elephant gift one of their employees brought to their holiday party. It was a “rape kit” that contained a knife, black leather gloves, duct tape, lube, and a rope. They claimed it was “hilarious”. They have since been called out on this heinous joke and put out a “sorry we got caught” type apology. I’m just completely disgusted that anyone would think this is funny and I’m hoping it can go out the way a true boner should. Below is a screen shot, and I apologize for the poor quality. They have also since taken down this post.
Boner Candidate #3: THINGS ARE ROTTEN IN THE BIXBY SCHOOL DISTRICT

The superintendent of a school district in Oklahoma resigned on Tuesday amid allegations that a 16-year-old football player was sexually assaulted with a pool stick by his teammates during an event at the superintendent’s home, officials said. The teenager was attending a team function in Bixby, Okla., in September at the home of Robert Kyle Wood, the superintendent of Bixby Public Schools, when three teammates held the student down and a fourth teammate used a pool stick to sexually assault him, which caused “significant pain” and bleeding, according to an affidavit prepared by an investigator with the local district attorney’s office. A fifth teammate recorded video of the attack on his cellphone while other teammates watched and laughed, the affidavit said.

