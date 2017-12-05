Boner Fight for December 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ORRIN HATCH

@senorrinhatch full comments on accused child sex assaulted Roy Moore pic.twitter.com/EDvWdHz2FG — Chris Jones (@jonesnews) December 5, 2017

Boner Candidate #2: WE NEED TO HELP THESE POOR MILLIONAIRES.

A top Republican senator defending his party’s tax overhaul efforts said lowering federal estate taxes would benefit investors instead of spenders who waste their money “on booze or women or movies.” “I think not having the estate tax recognizes the people that are investing, as opposed to those that are just spending every darn penny they have, whether it’s on booze or women or movies,” Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley said in an interview with the Des Moines Register over the weekend. The seven-term senator drew ire for his comments after the House and Senate passed bills that would eliminate or heighten the minimum for the estate tax, respectively. In a statement on Monday, Grassley, who is also a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, said his comments were misinterpreted. “My point regarding the estate tax, which has been taken out of context, is that the government shouldn’t seize the fruits of someone’s lifetime of labor after they die,” Grassley said in a statement to MONEY. “The question is one of basic fairness, and working to create a tax code that doesn’t penalize frugality, saving and investment.”

