Boner Fight for February 13th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE THAT WANT TO SEE THIS?

A nursing assistant at an assisted living center was charged Monday with making an inappropriate video of a resident and sharing it on social media. Cooper Paul Kelly, 19, of Farmington, is charged in 2nd District Court with voyeurism by electronic equipment, a third-degree felony. On July 11, Kelly, while working as a certified nurse assistant at BeeHive Homes of Syracuse, “used his cellphone to video record a vulnerable adult” while that adult was going to the bathroom, the charges state. He then “distributed the video he had obtained to his friends through the use of Snapchat,” the charges state. BeeHive Homes released a prepared statement Monday saying Kelly was fired in July when the allegations were first brought to their attention. “At BeeHive Homes, we have a zero tolerance policy for abuse and neglect. We have cooperated fully with this investigation. And once we were notified by authorities the employee was immediately terminated,” according to the statement.

Boner Candidate #2: I BET YOU HAVE SOME GOOD PICTURES ON YOUR PHONE.

A former high school principal in Kentucky was reportedly confiscating students’ phones in an attempt to steal their nude photos and then submit them to a Russian-based porn trading site. The principal, Stephen Kyle Goodlett, was just sentenced to nine years in federal prison after a judge found him guilty of possessing and distributing child porn. Goodlett still faces 60 state-level charges of child porn. His sentencing on Thursday came after a former high school student discovered that nude photos of her from when she was 15 years old were on a porn site, according to The Seattle Times. She had taken them for her boyfriend. After the former student reported the nonconsensual distribution of her explicit photos to the authorities, they were able to trace the photos back to Goodlett’s account. Authorities say they found 436 images and 11 videos of child pornography on Goodlett’s devices, according to Time, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found a photo of a naked girl between the ages of 10 and 14 in his Dropbox account. Goodlett would reportedly save the images he obtained through the confiscated phones on a thumb drive to later look at and upload online. “Parents must be able to place their trust in educators to provide a safe learning environment for our kids,” United States Attorney Russell Coleman said, Time reported. “Mr. Goodlett not only violated this trust but exploited students for his own foul gratification. His significant punishment is well-earned.”

