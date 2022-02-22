Boner Fight for February 22nd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: IT WASN’T ME, IT WAS THE KID.
A 4-year-old child shot at police officers after his father told him to.
Boner Candidate #2: WHY WAS THIS RACIST PIECE EVER YOUR AMBASSADOR?
The Chicago Blackhawks have recently announced that they’re replacing their ambassador Bobby Hull who’s been accused of abusing two of his ex-wives, assaulting a police officer, and even said that Adolf Hitler ‘had some good ideas.’
