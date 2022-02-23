Boner Fight for February 23rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: WE DON’T DISCRIMINATE AGAINS PEOPLE BASED ON RELIGION ANYMORE.

An advancing resolution in the legislature would attempt to put an end to religious discrimination in sports my allowing athletes to wear traditional clothing as apart of their uniforms.

via Fox News

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS JUST MAKING A DOCUMENTARY.

A man from St. George was arrested for filming other men in the bathroom.

via Fox News