Boner Fight for February 25th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: OH, COME ON TODD… REALLY?

Liberal logic … 2017-2021 Everything is POTUS’ fault

2021-now Nothing is POTUS’ fault — Todd Weiler (@gopTODD) February 24, 2022

Boner Candidate #2: HEY ALVORD, WHY DON’T YOU JUST STAY OUT OF IT.

Salt Lake City councilman, David Alvord, said in a since-deleted Facebook post that, “I think we’re just talking about a small section of Ukraine. Help me understand why the U.S. should care. I’ve listened to a few reports. Putin = Evil? Is that it?”

via KSL News