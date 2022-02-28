Boner Fight for February 28th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: NICK FUENTES? NEVER HEARD OF HIM.

Majorie Taylor Greene claimed that she didn’t know who Nick Fuentes was, despite being a surprise speaker at a white nationalist event that he organized.

via New York Intelligencer

Boner Candidate #2: THE BIG QUESTION, OF COURSE, IS WHY DIDN’T YOU DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT AT THE TIME?

Former attorney general Bill Barr has a 600 page book coming out titled “One Damn Thing After Another” which is about his many problems with the twice-impeached president Donald Trump.

via Mediaite