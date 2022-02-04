Boner Fight for February 4th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: DON’T YOU HAVE TO TAKE A CLASS TO BE IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES?

Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed that the U.S. constitution isn’t evolving despite there being 27 amendments since it’s ratification.

via News Week

Boner Candidate #2: WAIT! I HAVE AN EVEN BETTER IDEA. LET’S DISMANTLE THE YACHT.

Koningshaven Bridge, a historical bridge that dates back 95 years, will be partially dismantled because Jeff Bezos’ yacht is too large to fit through.

via The Huffington Post