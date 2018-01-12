Boner Fight for January 12th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I SAY, DON’T WARN THEM….LET THE STUPID BASTARDS HELP THIN THE HERD.

It’s the latest social media challenge that comes with some dangerous risks: People recording themselves eating Tide laundry pods after social media memes compared the cleaning product to food. “I think it’s kind of foolish because number one, I think most of the problem comes from the coating itself…if you look at data for liquid soap ingestion, just liquid soap ingestion by itself doesn’t cause too many problems,” Dr. Joe Krug of St. Vincent Health told WXIN. A quick YouTube search returns a thread of videos showing people eating the pods and gagging. “So you’ll get burns to the skin, burns to the eye, a lot of problems that are more severe burns to the respiratory tract, burns to the esophagus,” Dr. Krug said.

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES IT IS IGNORANCE; MOST TIMES IT’S RACISM.

An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn’t get back to work. Tanisha Agee-Bell says a white teacher at Mason Middle School made the comment to her 13-year-old son during class in December. Mason schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson says educators sometimes “mess up.” She says the teacher did not mean to offend the student. The district says in a statement that it has seen an uptick in racially insensitive comments, sometimes arising from “genuine ignorance.” Officials have pledged to continue providing cultural sensitivity training.

