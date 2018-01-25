Boner Fight for January 25th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: HERE’S HOW TO TELL IF IT IS REAL OR NOT

In a horrific scene, a ‘fake’ iPhone battery explodes in a man’s mouth when he bites it to check whether it is real. The customer asked to inspect the used battery at a second-hand market somewhere in China, but for some reason, he puts it to his mouth. Users can not remove the lithium batteries found in some smartphones and the gadgets have to be carefully taken apart by technicians to reveal them. Sellers of second-hand phones have also been known to swap out original batteries for cheaper quality variants. Bizarrely the dubious customer, who was accompanied by a female, decided that biting it would prove whether it was real or fake. The short video shows him putting the battery between his teeth and biting on it, causing the device to burst into flames in his mouth. He throws it in front of him and stands shocked as others in the marketplace flinch backwards.

Boner Candidate #2: I AM DISAPPOINTED THAT YOU CHOSE TO TELL THE TRUTH.

A Chicago student's journal entry has gone viral after he set his teacher straight in response to a whitewashed history lesson. Eight-year-old King Johnson wrote the entry after speaking with his mother, Robin Johnson, about the meaning of Columbus Day, his mom told HuffPost. In the entry, King confronts his teacher after learning Christopher Columbus discovered America. "Today was not a good learning day. Blah, blah, blah," he wrote. "I only wanted to hear you not talking. You said something wrong and I can't listen when I hear lies." King reminds the teacher about Native Americans while quoting an apt Jay-Z lyric. "My mom said that the only Christofer we acknowledge is Wallace. Because Columbus didn't find our country, the Indians did. I like to have Columbus Day off, but I want you to not teach me lies. That is all." He ended with a question: "How can white people teach black history?" King's teacher responded to his journal, saying that she was "very disappointed" in what he had to say. His reply was simple and nonchalant: "OK." King's mom said she was "proud of him but not so pleased with the 'blah blah blah.'"