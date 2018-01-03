Boner Fight for January 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I WASN’T TRYING TO GET VIEWS.

The celebrity YouTuber Logan Paul has apologised after sparking outrage by posting a video showing the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. The 22-year-old American, who has 15 million subscribers on YouTube, was labelled “disrespectful” and “disgusting” after he joked with his friends about discovering the body in Aokigahara forest, a notorious suicide spot at the base of Mount Fuji. The video, which Paul posted on Sunday, received millions of views before it was removed. Paul and his friends, who are filming from various locations in Japan, reportedly came across the body moments after entering the forest. Their video showed the body of a man, whose identity is unknown, from several angles but blurs his face. A member of the group is heard remarking that he “doesn’t feel good”. Paul replies: “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?” and then laughs.

Boner Candidate #2: I WASN’T LONELY…I HAD MY FRIENDS

A 4-year-old boy who authorities believe was living in a closet at a Houston-area home has tested positive for methamphetamine exposure and told investigators “his friends” were rats and roaches, according to an attorney representing the child’s interests. A Harris County judge Tuesday allowed child welfare officials to keep the boy in their temporary custody while the case remains under investigation. Investigators are not sure how long the boy was living at the home when deputies showed up Dec. 20 with a search warrant because they believed meth was being made and sold there. Attorney Rachel Leal-Hudson told Houston TV station KTRK the boy also told investigators he wasn’t allowed out of the closet for hours at a time. “His friends” were the “rats and roaches” that would visit him, Leal-Hudson said. “He can articulate some things that are really shocking and surprising that tell us he was in there for a quite a length of time,” she said. “The detail on this case is very awful. This is a 4-year-old child who has seen things an adult should not have seen.”

